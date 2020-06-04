UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 40,237 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Northwest Natural worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth about $3,747,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 68,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 255,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Northwest Natural from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 52 week low of $50.49 and a 52 week high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $285.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.21%.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

