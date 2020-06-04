UBS Group AG Buys 11,249 Shares of China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in China Life Insurance Co Ltd (NYSE:LFC) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,249 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in China Life Insurance by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in China Life Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $646,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.67. China Life Insurance Co Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $14.70.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Co Ltd will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.5134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This is an increase from China Life Insurance’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. China Life Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.65.

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

