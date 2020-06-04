UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,308 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,478 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 4.3% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCTY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paylocity from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Paylocity from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total value of $60,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,426 shares of company stock valued at $13,325,201 over the last three months. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $139.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.93, a PEG ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.65. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $150.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.