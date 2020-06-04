Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) by 325.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 252,983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125,251 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4,209.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $27.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of WMS opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.18. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.42.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Advanced Drainage Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.65% and a negative net margin of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 125,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $5,627,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,579,337.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander R. Fischer sold 2,400 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $105,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,784.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 149,320 shares of company stock valued at $6,733,190. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.