UBS Group AG Trims Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,697 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in Primerica by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of PRI opened at $114.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.37. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.20 and a 52 week high of $138.05.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $524.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.77 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

In other Primerica news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $227,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,766.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.65, for a total value of $340,950.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,391,202.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $870,590. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet raised Primerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Primerica in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.00.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.