UBS Group AG Has $1 Million Position in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,340 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GoPro were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of GoPro by 18.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 46,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.18% of the company’s stock.

GPRO opened at $4.75 on Thursday. GoPro Inc has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.46.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). GoPro had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue was down 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GoPro Inc will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. TheStreet cut shares of GoPro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of GoPro from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.05.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

