UBS Group AG Increases Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings Inc (NYSE:EQH) by 54.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,519 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Equitable by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Equitable by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,002,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,828,000 after acquiring an additional 320,314 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Equitable news, Director George Stansfield purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $26,025.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $52,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramon De Oliveira purchased 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, with a total value of $198,248.20. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 59,475 shares of company stock valued at $868,606. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EQH stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. Equitable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings Inc will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Equitable from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Equitable from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

