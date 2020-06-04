UBS Group AG Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 644.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,711 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.08% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Laffer Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NORW opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

Further Reading: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NORW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI Norway ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Financial Institutions, Inc. Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.
Financial Institutions, Inc. Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.
UBS Group AG Sells 456,306 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
UBS Group AG Sells 456,306 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc
UBS Group AG Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co.
UBS Group AG Has $988,000 Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co.
UBS Group AG Sells 74,968 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.
UBS Group AG Sells 74,968 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc.
Cimarex Energy Co Shares Sold by UBS Group AG
Cimarex Energy Co Shares Sold by UBS Group AG
UBS Group AG Sells 17,574 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc
UBS Group AG Sells 17,574 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report