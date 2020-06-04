UBS Group AG Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) by 644.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,711 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.08% of Global X MSCI Norway ETF worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Laffer Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 18,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NORW opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41. Global X MSCI Norway ETF has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $12.73.

