UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.33% of US Concrete worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in US Concrete by 219.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 111,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of US Concrete by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $96,062.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,076,413.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Lundin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $78,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,388. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,100 shares of company stock worth $452,439 and have sold 750 shares worth $10,938. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USCR. Stephens reduced their price objective on US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Sidoti lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on US Concrete from $45.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

NASDAQ:USCR opened at $24.45 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.75 million, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.41. US Concrete Inc has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $334.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.85 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

US Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

