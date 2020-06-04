UBS Group AG Sells 282,107 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 53.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 242,644 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 282,107 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apache by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,590,533 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $526,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,015 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apache by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,857,066 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $405,782,000 after purchasing an additional 876,050 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Apache by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773,764 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $147,443,000 after purchasing an additional 209,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apache by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,155,062 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,676 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $102,618,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apache from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

In other news, insider P Anthony Lannie bought 32,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, with a total value of $214,781.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,777.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APA opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 4.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Apache Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 131.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 21st.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

