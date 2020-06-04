Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 40.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.06% of Ameris Bancorp worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert P. Lynch acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.31 per share, for a total transaction of $121,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,911.78. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael T. Pierson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.69 per share, for a total transaction of $51,380.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,850 shares of company stock worth $436,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $44.90.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $202.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.45 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

ABCB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

