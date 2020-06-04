UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,210 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,450 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of TowneBank worth $1,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in TowneBank by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 177,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,931,000 after buying an additional 87,127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in TowneBank by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 352,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,815,000 after acquiring an additional 56,125 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TowneBank by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TowneBank by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,784,000 after acquiring an additional 31,938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $19.40 on Thursday. TowneBank has a 12 month low of $15.03 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.16.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. TowneBank had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TowneBank will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub lowered TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.