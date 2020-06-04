UBS Group AG Sells 63,830 Shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) by 62.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,830 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Columbia Banking System worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 17.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Craig D. Eerkes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.27 per share, for a total transaction of $28,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,842.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom Hulbert bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, with a total value of $87,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,737.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,300 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised Columbia Banking System from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Columbia Banking System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

Shares of COLB opened at $26.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.96. Columbia Banking System Inc has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $41.40.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.24). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $143.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

