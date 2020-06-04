UBS Group AG Trims Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162,667 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,003,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,277,000 after acquiring an additional 548,277 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,196,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,984,000 after buying an additional 642,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,348,000 after buying an additional 128,565 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $57,268,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $54,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $52,763.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,909.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 694,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $21,877,487.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,877 shares of company stock valued at $15,330,583. 29.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $48.02 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $53.70.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 64.99% and a negative return on equity of 39.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

