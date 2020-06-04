UBS Group AG Sells 1,310 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

UBS Group AG lowered its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 17,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total transaction of $254,755.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 1,100 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $170,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,661,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,126. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $162.94 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $166.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day moving average of $134.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.59 and a quick ratio of 7.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 1.73.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

