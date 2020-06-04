UBS Group AG Trims Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,127 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.07% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.85. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 12 month low of $30.48 and a 12 month high of $48.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.48.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $307.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

