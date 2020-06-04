Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) by 37.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,349 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Liberty Latin America worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,012,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. 22.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Balan Nair acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $104,765.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 249,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,635.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Liberty Latin America from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $10.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.56. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

