Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA) Trading Down 20%

Guyana Goldstrike Inc (CVE:GYA) shares dropped 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 309,777 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 309,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.25.

About Guyana Goldstrike (CVE:GYA)

Guyana Goldstrike Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. It explores for gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the Marudi Gold Project that covers an area of approximately 13,500 acres located in Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as Swift Resources Inc and changed its name to Guyana Goldstrike Inc in March 2017.

