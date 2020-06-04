Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Shares Up 15.4%

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Shares of Organto Foods Inc (CVE:OGO) shot up 15.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, 132,000 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 84,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $8.62 million and a P/E ratio of -4.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05.

Organto Foods Company Profile (CVE:OGO)

Organto Foods Inc engages in sourcing, processing, packaging, and distribution of organic and specialty food products in Canada, Argentina, Guatemala, the Netherlands, and the United States. Its products include haricot verts, sugar snaps, snow peas, baby brocolli, asparagus, blueberries, and other vegetables.

