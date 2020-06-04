Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Trading Up 16.7%

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Greencastle Resources Ltd (CVE:VGN)’s share price was up 16.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 126,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 269% from the average daily volume of 34,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 28.82, a quick ratio of 28.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.61 million and a P/E ratio of -5.38.

About Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN)

Greencastle Resources Ltd. explores for and develops gold, base metal, and oil and gas properties in Canada and the United States. The company operates in four segments: Investments in Private and Public Companies, Oil and Gas Interests, Mining Interests, and Drones. It holds 100% interests in two gold exploration projects, which include the Indian Creek Property located in Lander County, Nevada; and Jewel Ridge located on the Battle Mountain-Eureka mineral trend of Carlin-type gold deposits in Nevada.

