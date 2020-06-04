Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) Shares Up 20%

Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, 972,756 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 49% from the average session volume of 653,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14.

Get Btu Metals alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Bruno John Franz England sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.19, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,698,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$702,715.

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Btu Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Btu Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.