Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX) Shares Up 50%

Shares of Sphinx Resources Ltd (CVE:SFX) traded up 50% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 3,321,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,787% from the average session volume of 175,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50.

About Sphinx Resources (CVE:SFX)

Sphinx Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for nickel, copper, gold, platinum, and palladium deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Calumet-Sud project with 21 claims covering 12 km2 located in the Pontiac regional county municipality of southwestern Quebec; and the Green Palladium project with 74 claims covering 41 km2.

