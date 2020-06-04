JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $514.71

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 514.71 ($6.77) and last traded at GBX 513 ($6.75), with a volume of 43689 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 508 ($6.68).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.72, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $803.00 million and a PE ratio of -31.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 459.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 441.62.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.