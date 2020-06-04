RWS (LON:RWS) Hits New 12-Month High at $674.00

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 674 ($8.87) and last traded at GBX 665 ($8.75), with a volume of 3433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 663 ($8.72).

Separately, HSBC cut their price objective on RWS from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 530 ($6.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 623 ($8.20).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 580.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 575.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 39.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.06.

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. The company operates through four segments: Patent Translation & Filing, Patent Information, Life Sciences, and Language Solutions. The Patent Translation & Filing segment undertakes patent translation and filing services of patent activities, as well as IP translations for litigation and information purposes, including prior-art documents, office actions, opposition proceedings and correspondence, and written opinions of international searching authorities.

