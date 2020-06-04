Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $103.90 and last traded at $103.96, approximately 13,436,413 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 12,629,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.82.

Specifically, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $559,433.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,075.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,739 shares of company stock worth $20,184,614 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Roku from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.12 and its 200 day moving average is $122.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Roku had a negative net margin of 8.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $320.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roku Inc will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Roku by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 56,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Roku by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $645,000. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

