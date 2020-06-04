General Motors (NYSE:GM) Trading Up 6.1% After Insider Buying Activity

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $29.13 and last traded at $29.07, approximately 16,822,634 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 15,975,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.41.

Specifically, EVP Julian G. Blissett acquired 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 337.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

