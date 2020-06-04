ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.66

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.66 and last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 2575 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZLNDY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 310.21 and a beta of 1.71.

ZALANDO SE/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

