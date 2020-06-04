Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.36, 8,660,982 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 7,661,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.
In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
See Also: What is the Current Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.