Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $23.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as high as $21.51 and last traded at $21.36, 8,660,982 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 7,661,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 586.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,005,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,762,000 after buying an additional 14,528,391 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,050,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 512.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,274,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after buying an additional 3,576,758 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,620,000 after buying an additional 1,984,067 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 935.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,868,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,742,000 after buying an additional 1,687,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its 200-day moving average is $24.04. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.