Homeserve (LON:HSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,355.00

Homeserve plc (LON:HSV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,355 ($17.82) and last traded at GBX 1,317 ($17.32), with a volume of 12405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,323 ($17.40).

HSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Homeserve to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,370 ($18.02) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital increased their price target on Homeserve from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Homeserve from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Homeserve in a report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,329 ($17.48).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,167.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,195.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 42.00.

Homeserve (LON:HSV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported GBX 41.30 ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 41.10 ($0.54) by GBX 0.20 ($0.00). Equities analysts forecast that Homeserve plc will post 4074.0004101 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a GBX 17.80 ($0.23) dividend. This is a positive change from Homeserve’s previous dividend of $5.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. Homeserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

In other Homeserve news, insider Olivier Grémillon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 875 ($11.51) per share, with a total value of £8,750 ($11,510.13). Also, insider Katrina Cliffe acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,116 ($14.68) per share, with a total value of £24,552 ($32,296.76). Insiders bought 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,111 over the last ninety days.

About Homeserve (LON:HSV)

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

