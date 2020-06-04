Cancom (ETR:COK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.75

Cancom SE (ETR:COK) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €57.75 ($67.15) and last traded at €57.25 ($66.57), with a volume of 7706 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €58.35 ($67.85).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cancom in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cancom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.67 ($70.54).

Get Cancom alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €49.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €49.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32.

CANCOM SE provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany, Austria, Belgium, Switzerland, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.