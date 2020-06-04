United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.03

United Internet AG (ETR:UTDI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €38.03 ($44.22) and last traded at €37.68 ($43.81), with a volume of 79185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €36.88 ($42.88).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.90 ($33.60) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Internet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.49 ($43.60).

The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €33.14 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.95.

About United Internet (ETR:UTDI)

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

