Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Shares Up 6% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) shot up 6% on Wednesday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $60.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Floor & Decor traded as high as $55.64 and last traded at $55.41, 1,502,059 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 5% from the average session volume of 1,584,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FND. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.16.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 1,238 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $66,852.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 125,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 3,376,928 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $142,506,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,604,531 shares of company stock worth $283,209,697. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 2,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.98 and a 200 day moving average of $45.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $554.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.33 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.39%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

