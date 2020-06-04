HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Sets New 12-Month High at $66.60

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €66.60 ($77.44) and last traded at €66.10 ($76.86), with a volume of 41500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €64.80 ($75.35).

HBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($93.02) price objective on HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday.

The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.80.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile (ETR:HBH)

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

