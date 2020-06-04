Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lessened its position in Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 784,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 706,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Opko Health worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Opko Health in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 821,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 140,145 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 19,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,546 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Opko Health by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 581,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 30,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 300,000 shares of Opko Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,941,011.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 3,231,017 shares of company stock worth $5,093,364. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OPK opened at $2.26 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. Opko Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.25.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.93 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPK. BidaskClub cut shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.88.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

