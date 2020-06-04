UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst (NYSE:BNY) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst in the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 55,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BNY stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average is $13.64. Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. This is a boost from Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst Profile

BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

