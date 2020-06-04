UBS Group AG Purchases 30,292 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.50% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,729.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,431 shares in the company, valued at $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIND stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $425.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Opko Health Inc. Shares Sold by UBS Group AG
Opko Health Inc. Shares Sold by UBS Group AG
UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst
UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Blackrock New York Municipal Income Trst
UBS Group AG Purchases 30,292 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc
UBS Group AG Purchases 30,292 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc
GasLog Partners LP Unit Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.76
GasLog Partners LP Unit Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.76
UBS Group AG Has $1.02 Million Stake in Dropbox Inc
UBS Group AG Has $1.02 Million Stake in Dropbox Inc
UBS Group AG Acquires 4,804 Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl
UBS Group AG Acquires 4,804 Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report