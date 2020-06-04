UBS Group AG Purchases 30,292 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LIND) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.50% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIND. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 771.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 52.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Sidoti downgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

In related news, Director Mark Ein purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $223,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,729.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,431 shares in the company, valued at $543,565.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 38.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIND stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $425.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.83 and a beta of 2.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Lindblad Expeditions had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $81.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

