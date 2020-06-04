GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.76

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.76 and traded as low as $4.26. GasLog Partners LP Unit shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 490,700 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on GLOP shares. Citigroup cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pareto Securities upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research cut GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 3.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $91.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.79 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 161.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,651 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 783,625 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the first quarter worth $553,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit by 1,018.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,407 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 243,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 60,138.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 203,607 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 203,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 147,505 shares during the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

