UBS Group AG Has $1.02 Million Stake in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,768 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 3.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dropbox by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dropbox by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dropbox by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Dropbox from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

In related news, major shareholder Arash Ferdowsi sold 498,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $10,027,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $38,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 940,090 shares of company stock valued at $18,235,291 over the last three months. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DBX opened at $23.55 on Thursday. Dropbox Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,177.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.93.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

