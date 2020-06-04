UBS Group AG Acquires 4,804 Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ)

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NXJ opened at $13.47 on Thursday. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

