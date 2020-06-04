UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MIME. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 42.1% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 301,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 89,240 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Mimecast by 310.3% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 35,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mimecast by 23.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,068 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Mimecast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME opened at $43.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1,094.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.25. Mimecast Ltd has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $54.40.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.39 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $1,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,521,665 shares in the company, valued at $54,171,274. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $95,128.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,032,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,004. 11.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

