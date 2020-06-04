Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Cryolife worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryolife by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 192,015 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,972 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryolife alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRY opened at $22.58 on Thursday. Cryolife Inc has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $865.77 million, a PE ratio of -173.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Cryolife had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $66.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cryolife Inc will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. First Analysis lowered shares of Cryolife from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cryolife from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Cryolife from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cryolife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 1,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $39,227.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,620.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Cryolife Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Featured Article: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.