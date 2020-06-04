UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 415.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,314 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,494 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.63% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 437,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,236,000 after buying an additional 208,081 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 199,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 195,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 129,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 47,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 82,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 12,012 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SUSC opened at $27.14 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $27.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.