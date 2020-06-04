UBS Group AG Has $1.03 Million Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,046 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.07% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,152,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 75,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, Director Scot B. Jarvis bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 107,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,966. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $50,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 16,180 shares of company stock valued at $201,039 and have sold 122,776 shares valued at $2,025,642. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $19.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.25 and a beta of 1.20. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $25.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $168.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

