UBS Group AG Reduces Holdings in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,642 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOX. Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.9% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 2.6% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 640,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,648,000 after buying an additional 37,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fox Corp has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.13.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOX. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of FOX to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.14.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

Featured Article: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.