UBS Group AG Sells 57,387 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 49.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 59,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,387 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,271,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,496,000 after buying an additional 441,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,774,000 after buying an additional 359,581 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $7,643,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after buying an additional 301,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth $5,117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

Shares of ILPT opened at $18.73 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $64.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

