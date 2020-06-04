UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in Avnet (NYSE:AVT)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 80.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,635 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,860 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Avnet were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,080,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 167,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVT. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Avnet in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. Avnet has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $46.41.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 2nd.

In related news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

