UBS Group AG Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

UBS Group AG decreased its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 73.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,781 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.06% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,375,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,204,000 after purchasing an additional 220,480 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,065,000 after purchasing an additional 251,580 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 934,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,846,000 after purchasing an additional 142,138 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 716,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,016,000 after purchasing an additional 30,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,779 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

PBH opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $251.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.65 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 29,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,183,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

