LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) by 46.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,976 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in LTC Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $1,588,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LTC Properties by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 80,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 12,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LTC. Berenberg Bank raised shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $46.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $43.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. LTC Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

LTC stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93. The company has a quick ratio of 12.89, a current ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LTC Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $24.49 and a 52 week high of $53.04.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. LTC Properties had a net margin of 66.42% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $38.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.15 million. On average, analysts expect that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

