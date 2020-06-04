UBS Group AG Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PZC. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth approximately $941,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $669,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III during the first quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Shares of PZC opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.13 and a 12 month high of $11.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

About Pimco CA Muni. Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

