UBS Group AG Sells 69,281 Shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 69,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 157.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,605 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 86.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,509 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KMF stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.53. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $12.10.

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

